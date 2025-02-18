Behind the Scenes of Palantir Technologies's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PLTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 90 extraordinary options activities for Palantir Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 24 are puts, totaling $1,691,070, and 66 are calls, amounting to $5,148,787.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $180.0 for Palantir Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palantir Technologies options trades today is 3995.09 with a total volume of 260,058.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palantir Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $54.15 $51.75 $52.75 $175.00 $395.6K 0 0 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.5 $8.4 $8.4 $120.00 $252.3K 20.2K 3.8K PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $50.05 $49.3 $49.28 $72.50 $246.4K 4.9K 34 PLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $37.3 $36.9 $37.1 $85.00 $222.6K 10.3K 191 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $83.85 $83.0 $83.85 $45.00 $167.7K 2.1K 54

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Present Market Standing of Palantir Technologies With a trading volume of 49,608,440, the price of PLTR is up by 2.49%, reaching $122.13. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now. Expert Opinions on Palantir Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $85.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Palantir Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

