Behind the Scenes of Palantir Technologies's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) we detected 56 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $631,534 and 41, calls, for a total amount of $2,033,681.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $67.5 to $145.0 for Palantir Technologies during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $67.5 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.45 $117.00 $144.2K 4.3K 5.8K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $17.35 $17.0 $17.35 $130.00 $140.5K 1.0K 81 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.82 $2.7 $2.76 $125.00 $136.4K 4.2K 957 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $3.9 $3.8 $3.8 $118.00 $133.2K 4.5K 531 PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $10.15 $9.9 $10.15 $110.00 $101.5K 7.8K 289

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palantir Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Palantir Technologies's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 39,015,039, with PLTR's price down by -0.82%, positioned at $115.69. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 83 days. What The Experts Say On Palantir Technologies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $93.6.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Palantir Technologies, targeting a price of $110. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $98. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies, maintaining a target price of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Palantir Technologies, targeting a price of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Underperform rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $80.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Palantir Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

