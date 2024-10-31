Behind the Scenes of Palantir Technologies's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $94,700 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $349,256.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $60.0 for Palantir Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.45 $4.4 $4.4 $44.00 $88.0K 3.1K 12 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.58 $1.57 $1.57 $60.00 $64.8K 2.9K 419 PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.2 $3.85 $4.2 $43.00 $60.4K 1.5K 0 PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.4 $4.4 $4.4 $44.00 $55.0K 3.1K 612 PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $16.4 $16.3 $16.4 $40.00 $49.1K 2.6K 1

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

In light of the recent options history for Palantir Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Palantir Technologies's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,982,821, with PLTR's price down by -1.36%, positioned at $43.1. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 4 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Palantir Technologies

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $30.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Underperform rating for Palantir Technologies, targeting a price of $30.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Palantir Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.