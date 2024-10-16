Behind the Scenes of Palantir Technologies's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) we detected 69 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,302,243 and 55, calls, for a total amount of $3,908,829.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $13.0 to $60.0 for Palantir Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $13.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $18.85 $18.8 $18.85 $60.00 $563.6K 39 744 PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.07 $2.02 $2.07 $45.00 $473.4K 16.6K 6.7K PLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $2.45 $2.43 $2.44 $44.00 $317.2K 4.4K 1.7K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.05 $9.0 $9.0 $40.00 $180.0K 15.1K 504 PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.05 $16.9 $17.0 $30.00 $170.0K 10.0K 239

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palantir Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Palantir Technologies Currently trading with a volume of 57,931,570, the PLTR's price is down by -1.27%, now at $41.89. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 19 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Palantir Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

