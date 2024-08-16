Behind the Scenes of Palantir Technologies's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in PLTR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Palantir Technologies. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 33% bullish and 55% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,000, and 8 calls, totaling $505,100.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $40.0 for Palantir Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Palantir Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Palantir Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $40.0, over the past month.

Palantir Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $21.8 $20.95 $21.25 $10.00 $212.5K 12.3K 0 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $9.1 $8.85 $8.85 $24.00 $106.2K 2.1K 195 PLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $0.4 $0.38 $0.39 $31.50 $46.6K 9.5K 3.2K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.8 $8.75 $8.75 $25.00 $30.6K 25.2K 152 PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.65 $9.55 $9.59 $25.00 $28.7K 2.6K 32

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palantir Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Palantir Technologies With a trading volume of 14,664,581, the price of PLTR is up by 2.19%, reaching $31.91. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now. Expert Opinions on Palantir Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $25.6.

An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $35. An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Sell rating on Palantir Technologies, maintaining a target price of $21. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $28. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $16. An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies, maintaining a target price of $28.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Palantir Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.