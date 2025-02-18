Behind the Scenes of Oscar Health's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Oscar Health.

Looking at options history for Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) we detected 33 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $194,480 and 28, calls, for a total amount of $1,412,816.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $35.0 for Oscar Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oscar Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oscar Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $8.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Oscar Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OSCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.95 $0.7 $0.75 $17.00 $221.4K 823 5.2K OSCR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $8.4 $8.2 $8.3 $10.00 $82.8K 86 327 OSCR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $5.0 $4.8 $4.9 $13.00 $81.8K 528 201 OSCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.8 $0.75 $0.75 $17.00 $77.5K 823 9.4K OSCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.3 $7.0 $7.2 $10.00 $71.9K 86 6

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, families, and employees. Also, the company provides virtual care, doctor support, scheduling appointments, and other related services. The company provides plans in the Medicare Advantage program to adults who are age 65 and older and eligible for traditional Medicare but who instead select coverage through a private market plan.

In light of the recent options history for Oscar Health, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Oscar Health Trading volume stands at 9,490,573, with OSCR's price up by 21.66%, positioned at $16.38. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 77 days.

