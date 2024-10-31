Behind the Scenes of Oracle's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ORCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Oracle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $105,720, and 5 are calls, amounting to $224,207.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $195.0 for Oracle during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/08/24 $3.35 $3.05 $3.17 $170.00 $87.5K 95 18 ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/29/24 $25.25 $24.6 $25.25 $195.00 $50.5K 35 20 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $2.64 $2.23 $2.49 $172.50 $49.7K 221 253 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.15 $3.4 $3.4 $172.50 $34.0K 206 108 ORCL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/01/24 $5.25 $4.15 $4.25 $172.50 $28.2K 1.5K 249

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Oracle, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Oracle's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 36,310, the ORCL's price is down by -2.7%, now at $169.85. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 39 days. What The Experts Say On Oracle

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $185.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $205. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $165.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Oracle with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

