Behind the Scenes of ONEOK's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on ONEOK. Our analysis of options history for ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) revealed 8 unusual trades.
Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $376,050, and 2 were calls, valued at $99,545.
Expected Price Movements
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $97.5 to $110.0 for ONEOK over the last 3 months.
Analyzing Volume & Open Interest
Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in ONEOK's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to ONEOK's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $97.5 to $110.0 over the preceding 30 days.
ONEOK Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview
Noteworthy Options Activity:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|OKE
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/16/26
|$11.6
|$11.0
|$11.5
|$97.50
|$127.6K
|97
|625
|OKE
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/16/26
|$11.5
|$11.0
|$11.5
|$97.50
|$115.0K
|97
|514
|OKE
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/16/26
|$9.1
|$8.8
|$9.1
|$97.50
|$61.8K
|283
|68
|OKE
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/16/26
|$12.0
|$11.4
|$11.6
|$97.50
|$53.3K
|97
|46
|OKE
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|07/18/25
|$1.85
|$1.65
|$1.65
|$110.00
|$37.6K
|197
|0
About ONEOK
Oneok is a diversified midstream service provider specializing in natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation and natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. It also operates a refined product and crude oil segment connecting producers, refiners, and consumers. Operations are in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions.
After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ONEOK, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.
Present Market Standing of ONEOK Currently trading with a volume of 537,501, the OKE's price is up by 1.37%, now at $94.24. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 47 days. What The Experts Say On ONEOK
In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $103.75.
Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move
* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on ONEOK with a target price of $102. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on ONEOK, maintaining a target price of $102. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on ONEOK, which currently sits at a price target of $101. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $110.
Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ONEOK with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.
