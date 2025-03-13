Behind the Scenes of ONEOK's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on ONEOK. Our analysis of options history for ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $376,050, and 2 were calls, valued at $99,545.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $97.5 to $110.0 for ONEOK over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in ONEOK's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to ONEOK's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $97.5 to $110.0 over the preceding 30 days.

ONEOK Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.6 $11.0 $11.5 $97.50 $127.6K 97 625 OKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.5 $11.0 $11.5 $97.50 $115.0K 97 514 OKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.1 $8.8 $9.1 $97.50 $61.8K 283 68 OKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.0 $11.4 $11.6 $97.50 $53.3K 97 46 OKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.85 $1.65 $1.65 $110.00 $37.6K 197 0

About ONEOK

Oneok is a diversified midstream service provider specializing in natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation and natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. It also operates a refined product and crude oil segment connecting producers, refiners, and consumers. Operations are in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ONEOK, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of ONEOK Currently trading with a volume of 537,501, the OKE's price is up by 1.37%, now at $94.24. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 47 days. What The Experts Say On ONEOK

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $103.75.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on ONEOK with a target price of $102. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on ONEOK, maintaining a target price of $102. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on ONEOK, which currently sits at a price target of $101. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $110.

