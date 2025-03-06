Behind the Scenes of Oklo's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Oklo.

Looking at options history for Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $349,004 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $693,006.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $60.0 for Oklo over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Oklo options trades today is 698.07 with a total volume of 3,783.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Oklo's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Oklo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $6.55 $6.2 $6.55 $28.00 $197.4K 364 302 OKLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.6 $26.00 $179.2K 1.4K 13 OKLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $6.75 $6.55 $6.7 $30.00 $88.4K 744 342 OKLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.5 $8.05 $8.1 $40.00 $63.1K 2.4K 88 OKLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.45 $1.44 $1.45 $24.00 $59.7K 426 412

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Oklo, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Oklo Standing Right Now? With a volume of 7,959,658, the price of OKLO is down -11.32% at $26.86. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days. Expert Opinions on Oklo

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $58.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Oklo, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

