Behind the Scenes of Oklo's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Oklo. Our analysis of options history for Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 70% of traders were bullish, while 20% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $239,870, and 7 were calls, valued at $383,675.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $29.0 for Oklo, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Oklo stands at 5156.2, with a total volume reaching 18,286.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Oklo, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $29.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Oklo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $10.4 $10.3 $10.4 $29.00 $156.0K 28 150 OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.95 $0.85 $0.95 $25.00 $95.0K 4.6K 1.3K OKLO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $0.7 $0.6 $0.65 $27.00 $65.0K 12.1K 7.4K OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.7 $0.65 $0.65 $27.00 $57.4K 12.1K 3.3K OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.65 $0.55 $0.6 $27.00 $57.4K 12.1K 994

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Oklo, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Oklo Trading volume stands at 6,939,734, with OKLO's price down by -0.9%, positioned at $22.03. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 72 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

