Behind the Scenes of Oklo's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Oklo (NYSE:OKLO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OKLO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Oklo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 48%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $60,173, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $1,704,162.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $33.0 for Oklo, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Oklo's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Oklo's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $33.0, over the past month.

Oklo 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.2 $9.0 $9.2 $10.00 $183.9K 4.8K 1.1K OKLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.4 $3.2 $3.23 $25.00 $162.5K 1.1K 1.0K OKLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.3 $3.1 $3.15 $25.00 $157.5K 1.1K 1.7K OKLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.3 $4.1 $4.16 $17.50 $123.2K 4.8K 2.4K OKLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.4 $3.3 $3.3 $20.00 $114.5K 5.2K 3.1K

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

Present Market Standing of Oklo Currently trading with a volume of 19,679,129, the OKLO's price is up by 29.63%, now at $20.39. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 26 days. What The Experts Say On Oklo

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $10.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Oklo with a target price of $10. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $10.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Oklo with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

