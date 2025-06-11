Behind the Scenes of Occidental Petroleum's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in OXY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Occidental Petroleum. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $442,720, and 5 are calls, amounting to $153,615.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $60.0 for Occidental Petroleum during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Occidental Petroleum's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Occidental Petroleum's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Occidental Petroleum 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OXY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.65 $45.00 $255.5K 24 0 OXY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $6.2 $6.15 $6.2 $45.00 $114.0K 82 185 OXY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $16.05 $15.9 $15.9 $60.00 $73.1K 288 0 OXY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $9.95 $9.75 $9.85 $40.00 $39.4K 4.7K 10 OXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.19 $2.15 $2.19 $45.00 $31.0K 4.7K 285

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proved reserves of nearly 4 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 1,327 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of roughly 52% oil and natural gas liquids and 48% natural gas.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Occidental Petroleum, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Occidental Petroleum

Currently trading with a volume of 2,494,106, the OXY's price is up by 0.34%, now at $44.06.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Occidental Petroleum

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $51.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $44. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $58.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for OXY

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral

