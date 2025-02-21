Behind the Scenes of Nu Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Nu Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $338,258, and 7 were calls, valued at $438,510.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.0 to $17.0 for Nu Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nu Holdings options trades today is 7753.0 with a total volume of 5,082.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nu Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $17.0 over the last 30 days.

Nu Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.83 $2.6 $2.72 $14.00 $221.1K 5.5K 1.2K NU CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.95 $4.8 $4.95 $7.00 $210.8K 783 3 NU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $2.83 $2.6 $2.75 $14.00 $67.6K 5.5K 37 NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.05 $4.85 $4.99 $7.00 $49.8K 3.7K 114 NU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $0.26 $0.24 $0.3 $11.50 $49.4K 1.6K 2.6K

About Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal Account, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

In light of the recent options history for Nu Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Nu Holdings's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,826,246, the NU's price is down by -11.17%, now at $11.85. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 81 days. What The Experts Say On Nu Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $15.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Nu Holdings with a target price of $15.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Nu Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.