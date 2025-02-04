Behind the Scenes of NIO's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NIO (NYSE:NIO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NIO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for NIO.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 18%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $2,505,368, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $229,794.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $20.0 for NIO over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NIO's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NIO's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

NIO Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.9 $15.2 $15.54 $20.00 $1.2M 31 800 NIO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $2.7 $2.66 $2.68 $7.00 $1.0M 10.6K 4.0K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $2.14 $2.11 $2.11 $5.50 $101.0K 10 55 NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.58 $0.54 $0.58 $4.50 $58.0K 5.4K 1.0K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.76 $0.74 $0.75 $4.00 $44.2K 5.8K 901

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold over 160,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NIO, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of NIO Currently trading with a volume of 28,361,814, the NIO's price is up by 3.97%, now at $4.45. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for NIO

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $4.7.

* An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

