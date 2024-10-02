Behind the Scenes of NIO's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NIO (NYSE:NIO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NIO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for NIO.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $131,080, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $861,150.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $6.0 and $12.0 for NIO, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NIO's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NIO's whale activity within a strike price range from $6.0 to $12.0 in the last 30 days.

NIO Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.79 $1.65 $1.67 $12.00 $334.0K 10.0K 2.0K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.48 $1.46 $1.48 $7.00 $124.3K 24.4K 1.3K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.14 $1.96 $2.01 $10.00 $80.3K 44.7K 406 NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.0 $1.99 $2.0 $10.00 $80.0K 44.7K 806 NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.92 $2.88 $2.88 $9.00 $57.6K 1.1K 442

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold over 160,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NIO, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of NIO Currently trading with a volume of 77,614,402, the NIO's price is down by -1.28%, now at $6.94. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days. What Analysts Are Saying About NIO

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $6.766666666666667.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on NIO, maintaining a target price of $5. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $7. * An analyst from JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NIO, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.