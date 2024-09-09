Behind the Scenes of NIO's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on NIO. Our analysis of options history for NIO (NYSE:NIO) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $116,128, and 8 were calls, valued at $508,505.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.0 and $7.5 for NIO, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NIO options trades today is 27635.71 with a total volume of 66,521.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NIO's big money trades within a strike price range of $3.0 to $7.5 over the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.0 $1.9 $1.92 $5.00 $192.0K 33.4K 1.2K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.4 $0.38 $0.4 $6.00 $80.2K 18.2K 14.6K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.32 $0.31 $0.32 $6.00 $59.3K 18.2K 8.4K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.58 $0.57 $0.58 $5.00 $58.0K 39.1K 771 NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.29 $0.27 $0.29 $6.00 $58.0K 18.2K 6.3K

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold over 160,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NIO, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

NIO's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 52,348,716, the price of NIO is up by 5.58%, reaching $5.3. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now. What The Experts Say On NIO

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $6.766666666666667.

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on NIO, maintaining a target price of $7. An analyst from JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $8. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for NIO, targeting a price of $5.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NIO options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

