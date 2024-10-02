Behind the Scenes of Nikola's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Nikola. Our analysis of options history for Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 70% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $155,594, and 7 were calls, valued at $1,370,037.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $4.0 to $8.0 for Nikola during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Nikola stands at 4147.33, with a total volume reaching 21,861.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Nikola, situated within the strike price corridor from $4.0 to $8.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Nikola 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/04/24 $1.1 $0.86 $1.1 $4.50 $1.1M 11.0K 10.8K NKLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.53 $0.4 $0.53 $8.00 $106.2K 789 2.0K NKLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.56 $2.55 $2.55 $5.00 $103.0K 1.0K 511 NKLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.48 $1.92 $2.48 $4.00 $49.6K 41 211 NKLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.9 $0.74 $0.79 $6.00 $31.6K 3.6K 601

About Nikola

Nikola Corp is a technology innovator and integrator, working to develop inventive energy and transportation solutions. It works on a business model that enables customers and fleets to integrate next-generation truck technology, hydrogen fueling and charging infrastructure, and related maintenance. It operates in two business units: Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit and Energy business unit. The Truck business unit is engaged manufacturing and selling FCEV and BEV trucks that provide, environmentally friendly, cost effective solutions to the trucking sector. The Energy business unit is engaged in developing and constructing a network of hydrogen fueling stations to meet hydrogen fuel demand for the Company's customers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Nikola, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Nikola With a trading volume of 14,621,293, the price of NKLA is up by 13.87%, reaching $5.29. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

