Behind the Scenes of Nike's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Nike (NYSE:NKE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NKE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for Nike. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 59% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $1,320,384, and 15 are calls, amounting to $3,563,750.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $85.0 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nike's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nike's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Nike Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $14.95 $13.2 $13.9 $77.50 $2.9M 2.3K 2.1K NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.75 $10.45 $10.5 $72.50 $735.0K 135 0 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $9.35 $9.25 $9.35 $80.00 $230.0K 1.4K 247 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.1 $72.50 $153.0K 1.9K 300 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.92 $1.91 $1.92 $67.50 $86.2K 230 503

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Current Position of Nike With a volume of 2,981,211, the price of NKE is down -1.11% at $74.06. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days. Expert Opinions on Nike

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $76.5.

* An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on Nike, maintaining a target price of $80. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Hold rating on Nike, maintaining a target price of $73.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

