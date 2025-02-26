Behind the Scenes of NICE's Latest Options Trends

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in NICE usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 10 options transactions for NICE. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 40% being bullish and 40% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 9 are puts, valued at $340,920, and there was a single call, worth $51,000.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $155.0 and $160.0 for NICE, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for NICE's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across NICE's significant trades, within a strike price range of $155.0 to $160.0, over the past month.

NICE Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NICE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $5.5 $4.8 $5.1 $160.00 $50.9K 61 100 NICE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.6 $7.9 $7.9 $155.00 $39.5K 3.2K 200 NICE PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.8 $7.5 $7.8 $155.00 $39.0K 3.2K 150 NICE PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.6 $7.4 $7.6 $155.00 $38.0K 3.2K 550 NICE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.1 $7.4 $7.6 $155.00 $38.0K 3.2K 500

About NICE

Nice is an enterprise software company that serves the customer engagement and financial crime and compliance markets. The company provides data analytics-based solutions through both a cloud platform and on-premises infrastructure. Within customer engagement, Nice's CXone platform delivers solutions focused on contact center software and workforce engagement management, or WEM. Contact center offerings include solutions for digital self-service, customer journey and experience optimization, and compliance. WEM products optimize call center efficiency, leveraging data and AI analytics for call volume forecasting and agent scheduling. Within financial crime and compliance, Nice offers risk and investigation management, fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, and compliance solutions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding NICE, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of NICE Currently trading with a volume of 164,462, the NICE's price is down by -0.31%, now at $151.09. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 78 days. What Analysts Are Saying About NICE

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $238.8.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Neutral rating for NICE, targeting a price of $161. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citizens Capital Markets lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $300. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on NICE, maintaining a target price of $228. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on NICE, maintaining a target price of $226. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NICE, which currently sits at a price target of $279.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

