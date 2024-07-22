Behind the Scenes of NextEra Energy's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NEE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for NextEra Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $386,197, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $1,235,658.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $80.0 for NextEra Energy over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NextEra Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NextEra Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $65.0 to $80.0 over the preceding 30 days.

NextEra Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.11 $0.96 $0.98 $80.00 $490.0K 25.0K 5.4K NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.75 $3.65 $3.65 $72.50 $288.3K 5.4K 2.0K NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.53 $2.53 $2.53 $74.00 $141.2K 0 0 NEE CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.8 $0.65 $0.8 $78.00 $120.0K 0 3.2K NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.59 $2.54 $2.54 $75.00 $101.6K 5.5K 156

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to nearly 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 34 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 34 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

NextEra Energy's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 6,440,707, the price of NEE is up by 1.32%, reaching $72.95. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 2 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for NextEra Energy

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $79.66666666666667.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on NextEra Energy with a target price of $72. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on NextEra Energy with a target price of $84. An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $83.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

