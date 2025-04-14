Behind the Scenes of Netflix's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Netflix.

Looking at options history for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) we detected 371 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 72 are puts, for a total amount of $9,361,644 and 299, calls, for a total amount of $17,051,512.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $1420.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Netflix's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Netflix's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $1420.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Netflix Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $927.7 $926.0 $927.18 $10.00 $927.1K 1.0K 12 NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $47.7 $47.55 $47.55 $935.00 $474.1K 47 379 NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $932.45 $924.0 $927.97 $10.00 $185.5K 1.0K 14 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $61.15 $59.0 $61.15 $935.00 $183.4K 1 40 NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/27 $245.0 $236.1 $240.0 $940.00 $168.0K 0 7

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Netflix, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Netflix

With a trading volume of 3,251,330, the price of NFLX is up by 1.96%, reaching $936.31.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 3 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Netflix

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1075.0.

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $1025. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Netflix with a target price of $1000. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $1100. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $1150. * An analyst from MoffettNathanson upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $1100.

Latest Ratings for NFLX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

