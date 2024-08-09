Behind the Scenes of Monday.Com's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Monday.Com.

Looking at options history for Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $415,100 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $54,300.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $240.0 for Monday.Com during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Monday.Com stands at 200.67, with a total volume reaching 3,677.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Monday.Com, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $240.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Monday.Com Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MNDY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $9.1 $8.3 $9.1 $200.00 $161.9K 313 415 MNDY PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $10.5 $9.0 $9.1 $200.00 $57.3K 313 468 MNDY PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $9.4 $8.3 $9.4 $200.00 $37.6K 313 739 MNDY PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $9.8 $9.1 $9.1 $200.00 $37.3K 313 603 MNDY PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $9.6 $8.8 $9.6 $200.00 $33.6K 313 35

About Monday.Com

Monday.com is a provider of work management software delivered via a cloud-based software-as-a-service model. The firm's solutions offer flexible and highly customizable tools to digitize business processes across countless use cases. Monday's offering supports workflow management across departments, real-time visibility and accountability, and automation capabilities. Monday also offers prepackaged CRM and DevOps management solutions, in addition to standalone survey and digital whiteboard tools. As of 2023, Monday served over 225,000 customers in more than 200 countries.

Monday.Com's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 209,180, with MNDY's price up by 2.65%, positioned at $221.62. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 3 days. What The Experts Say On Monday.Com

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $260.0.

An analyst from Baird downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $250. An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Monday.Com, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Monday.Com options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

