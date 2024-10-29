Behind the Scenes of Moderna's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRNA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Moderna. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $140,165, and 9 are calls, amounting to $365,426.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $75.0 for Moderna over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Moderna options trades today is 1456.4 with a total volume of 1,612.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Moderna's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.85 $4.8 $4.8 $58.00 $120.0K 88 299 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.35 $5.1 $5.35 $45.00 $82.9K 276 301 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.35 $5.3 $5.3 $45.00 $57.2K 276 146 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $9.1 $8.7 $9.1 $50.00 $45.5K 498 51 MRNA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/08/24 $3.55 $3.35 $3.44 $58.00 $34.4K 311 103

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Moderna, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Moderna With a trading volume of 975,484, the price of MRNA is up by 3.05%, reaching $56.47. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 9 days from now. What The Experts Say On Moderna

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $72.66666666666667.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Moderna, targeting a price of $55. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Bernstein downgraded its rating to Market Perform, setting a price target of $55. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Moderna, maintaining a target price of $108.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Moderna with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.