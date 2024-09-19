Behind the Scenes of Moderna's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Moderna. Our analysis of options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $562,711, and 5 were calls, valued at $259,716.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $100.0 for Moderna during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Moderna options trades today is 1286.5 with a total volume of 2,026.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Moderna's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Moderna Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $25.9 $24.35 $25.9 $90.00 $388.5K 1.9K 150 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $13.3 $13.25 $13.3 $70.00 $81.1K 108 123 MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $31.0 $30.85 $31.0 $100.00 $65.1K 0 609 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.66 $2.65 $2.65 $60.00 $59.3K 1.6K 233 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.6 $3.55 $3.55 $80.00 $58.5K 702 536

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Moderna, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Moderna Trading volume stands at 5,013,059, with MRNA's price down by -2.52%, positioned at $68.1. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 42 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Moderna

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $82.4.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $75. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $75. * An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $65. * An analyst from HSBC upgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $82. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Moderna, targeting a price of $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Moderna with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

