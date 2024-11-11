Behind the Scenes of MicroStrategy's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MSTR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for MicroStrategy. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $31,680, and 7 calls, totaling $405,940.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $280.0 and $320.0 for MicroStrategy, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MicroStrategy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MicroStrategy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $280.0 to $320.0, over the past month.

MicroStrategy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $13.75 $13.5 $13.75 $300.00 $104.6K 12.8K 1.1K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $13.95 $13.05 $13.95 $300.00 $69.4K 12.8K 179 MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $56.0 $53.75 $56.0 $280.00 $67.2K 955 0 MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $9.3 $9.0 $9.0 $315.00 $46.4K 1.1K 487 MSTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $13.65 $13.4 $13.65 $300.00 $45.0K 12.8K 726

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

In light of the recent options history for MicroStrategy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of MicroStrategy Trading volume stands at 3,111,584, with MSTR's price up by 10.01%, positioned at $297.5. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 85 days. Expert Opinions on MicroStrategy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $279.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on MicroStrategy with a target price of $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Maxim Group continues to hold a Buy rating for MicroStrategy, targeting a price of $270. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MicroStrategy, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MicroStrategy, which currently sits at a price target of $225. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MicroStrategy, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

