Behind the Scenes of Micron Technology's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MU often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Micron Technology. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 30% bullish and 40% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $41,100, and 9 calls, totaling $453,030.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $120.0 for Micron Technology, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Micron Technology stands at 4901.2, with a total volume reaching 2,695.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Micron Technology, situated within the strike price corridor from $85.0 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Micron Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $13.4 $13.3 $13.25 $90.00 $114.0K 1.3K 87 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $15.25 $15.0 $15.0 $85.00 $75.0K 799 4 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.25 $11.55 $12.25 $95.00 $61.2K 3.7K 0 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $0.95 $0.94 $0.94 $97.00 $41.6K 3.9K 1.2K MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $20.9 $20.55 $20.55 $110.00 $41.1K 9.0K 20

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

In light of the recent options history for Micron Technology, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Micron Technology Trading volume stands at 661,463, with MU's price up by 1.71%, positioned at $95.2. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 41 days. What The Experts Say On Micron Technology

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $91.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Micron Technology, maintaining a target price of $91.

