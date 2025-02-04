Behind the Scenes of Meta Platforms's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Meta Platforms. Our analysis of options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $178,975, and 12 were calls, valued at $1,939,904.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $730.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Meta Platforms stands at 2322.08, with a total volume reaching 6,466.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Meta Platforms, situated within the strike price corridor from $180.0 to $730.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $164.0 $162.85 $164.0 $600.00 $820.0K 6.1K 0 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $153.15 $151.25 $152.2 $620.00 $213.0K 1.8K 0 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $141.1 $139.1 $140.1 $640.00 $196.1K 393 0 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/14/25 $15.85 $15.55 $15.75 $700.00 $168.5K 3.1K 1.1K META CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/14/25 $17.4 $17.1 $17.3 $700.00 $138.4K 3.1K 235

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Meta Platforms, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Meta Platforms's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 551,609, with META's price up by 0.51%, positioned at $701.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 78 days. What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $741.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $715. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Perform rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $627. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $800. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $800. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $765.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Meta Platforms options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

