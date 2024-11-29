Behind the Scenes of Meta Platforms's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) we detected 52 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $344,608 and 43, calls, for a total amount of $2,630,278.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $505.0 to $690.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $505.0 to $690.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $46.2 $45.5 $45.5 $570.00 $268.4K 835 59 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $42.5 $42.45 $42.5 $570.00 $212.5K 1.8K 152 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $23.1 $22.35 $22.36 $555.00 $207.8K 3.4K 94 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/10/25 $60.55 $59.85 $60.58 $520.00 $121.1K 0 60 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.75 $9.55 $9.75 $580.00 $114.0K 8.0K 399

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

In light of the recent options history for Meta Platforms, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Meta Platforms's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,124,247, the price of META is up 0.79% at $573.7. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days. Expert Opinions on Meta Platforms

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $616.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $660. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Raymond James lowers its rating to Strong Buy with a new price target of $675. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $530. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth MKM keeps a Buy rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $635. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Perform rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $583.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

