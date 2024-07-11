Behind the Scenes of Meta Platforms's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with META, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $189,511, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $431,912.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $590.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Meta Platforms's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Meta Platforms's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $500.0 to $590.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Meta Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $19.95 $19.55 $19.95 $520.00 $99.5K 836 0 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $14.8 $14.75 $14.8 $530.00 $74.0K 2.5K 4 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $7.35 $7.15 $7.15 $540.00 $71.5K 8.5K 254 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $4.4 $4.35 $4.4 $550.00 $66.0K 8.2K 550 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $30.2 $29.55 $29.9 $535.00 $59.8K 676 0

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the world's largest online social network, with nearly 4 billion family of apps monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. The firm's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, with more than 45% coming from the US and Canada and over 20% from Europe.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Meta Platforms, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms With a volume of 519,181, the price of META is down -0.21% at $533.57. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Meta Platforms options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

