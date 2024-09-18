Behind the Scenes of Merck & Co's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRK usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Merck & Co. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 75% leaning bullish and 0% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $160,474, and 4 are calls, amounting to $152,824.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $145.0 for Merck & Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Merck & Co stands at 3342.14, with a total volume reaching 7,571.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Merck & Co, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $145.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Merck & Co 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $0.2 $0.01 $0.1 $100.00 $65.1K 8.5K 6.5K MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.1 $5.05 $5.05 $140.00 $62.1K 195 125 MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.53 $1.46 $1.46 $105.00 $42.3K 7.3K 290 MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.7 $2.99 $3.5 $135.00 $35.0K 1.5K 100 MRK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $2.65 $2.61 $2.65 $145.00 $28.0K 1 145

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent pediatric diseases as well as human papillomavirus, or HPV. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, just under half of the company's sales are generated in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Merck & Co, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Merck & Co With a trading volume of 3,730,655, the price of MRK is up by 0.01%, reaching $118.3. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 36 days from now. What The Experts Say On Merck & Co

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $155.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $155.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

