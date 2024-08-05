Behind the Scenes of Merck & Co's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRK usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Merck & Co. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $373,183, and 3 are calls, amounting to $84,575.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $105.0 to $145.0 for Merck & Co during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Merck & Co's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Merck & Co's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $105.0 to $145.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Merck & Co 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.56 $1.55 $1.55 $110.00 $116.0K 3.1K 1.1K MRK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $3.65 $3.3 $3.5 $115.00 $70.0K 2.0K 246 MRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $6.2 $6.05 $6.2 $119.00 $41.5K 1.0K 101 MRK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.75 $3.7 $3.75 $105.00 $41.2K 6.7K 118 MRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/23/24 $14.0 $12.15 $13.64 $126.00 $36.8K 20 27

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent pediatric diseases as well as human papillomavirus, or HPV. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, just under half of the company's sales are generated in the United States.

Current Position of Merck & Co Trading volume stands at 5,677,486, with MRK's price down by -1.89%, positioned at $113.02. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 80 days. What The Experts Say On Merck & Co

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $137.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Merck & Co with a target price of $134. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Merck & Co with a target price of $142. An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Merck & Co, which currently sits at a price target of $142. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Merck & Co, targeting a price of $145. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Merck & Co, maintaining a target price of $125.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Merck & Co with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

