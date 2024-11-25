Behind the Scenes of MercadoLibre's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MELI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for MercadoLibre.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $244,520, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,039,606.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1640.0 to $3200.0 for MercadoLibre during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MercadoLibre's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MercadoLibre's whale trades within a strike price range from $1640.0 to $3200.0 in the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $644.0 $626.1 $635.0 $1800.00 $190.5K 17 3 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $206.0 $200.0 $200.0 $2000.00 $100.0K 100 5 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $71.0 $65.0 $65.0 $3200.00 $84.5K 65 13 MELI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $738.0 $724.0 $730.4 $1640.00 $73.0K 4 1 MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $612.0 $594.0 $594.0 $2500.00 $59.4K 6 1

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions as of the end of 2023. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Where Is MercadoLibre Standing Right Now? With a volume of 124,578, the price of MELI is up 3.33% at $2071.68. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 87 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for MercadoLibre

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $2260.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MercadoLibre with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

