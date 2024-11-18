Behind the Scenes of MarketAxess Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MKTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for MarketAxess Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $566,432, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $207,330.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $260.0 to $270.0 for MarketAxess Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MarketAxess Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MarketAxess Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $260.0 to $270.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MarketAxess Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MKTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $12.8 $11.4 $12.8 $260.00 $107.5K 1 191 MKTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $12.5 $11.8 $11.8 $270.00 $59.0K 23 130 MKTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $12.1 $10.9 $12.1 $270.00 $48.4K 23 341 MKTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $12.4 $10.4 $10.4 $270.00 $46.8K 23 342 MKTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.6 $10.2 $10.6 $270.00 $46.6K 23 571

About MarketAxess Holdings

Founded in 2000, MarketAxess is a leading electronic fixed-income trading platform that connects broker/dealers and institutional investors. The company is primarily focused on credit based fixed income securities with its main trading products being US investment-grade and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, and Emerging Market corporate debt. Recently the company has expanded more aggressively into Treasuries and municipal bonds with the acquisitions of LiquidityEdge and MuniBrokers in 2019 and 2021, respectively. The company also provides pre and post-trade services with its acquisition of Regulatory Reporting Hub from Deutsche Borse Group in 2020 adding to its product offerings.

In light of the recent options history for MarketAxess Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of MarketAxess Holdings Trading volume stands at 116,015, with MKTX's price up by 2.04%, positioned at $267.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 72 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for MarketAxess Holdings

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $285.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MarketAxess Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $335. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $265. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Hold rating for MarketAxess Holdings, targeting a price of $264. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Market Perform rating for MarketAxess Holdings, targeting a price of $276.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MarketAxess Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

