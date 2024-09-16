Behind the Scenes of MARA Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on MARA Holdings. Our analysis of options history for MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $347,440, and 7 were calls, valued at $414,331.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.0 to $30.0 for MARA Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MARA Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MARA Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

MARA Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.9 $4.85 $4.9 $20.00 $148.4K 7 1 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $1.47 $1.43 $1.44 $16.00 $143.1K 162 1.0K MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.0 $5.95 $5.95 $20.00 $99.3K 3.4K 422 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $5.4 $5.3 $5.3 $22.00 $72.6K 3.0K 300 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $5.35 $5.25 $5.25 $22.00 $68.7K 3.0K 132

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MARA Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

MARA Holdings's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 10,500,180, with MARA's price down by -2.42%, positioned at $15.73. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 51 days. What Analysts Are Saying About MARA Holdings

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $12.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Underweight rating on MARA Holdings, maintaining a target price of $12.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MARA Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

