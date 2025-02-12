Behind the Scenes of Lyft's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lyft. Our analysis of options history for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 69% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $554,346, and 17 were calls, valued at $1,184,197.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $8.0 and $23.0 for Lyft, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lyft stands at 2341.14, with a total volume reaching 28,541.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lyft, situated within the strike price corridor from $8.0 to $23.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lyft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.41 $2.05 $2.05 $12.00 $205.0K 593 2.5K LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $0.8 $0.79 $0.79 $13.50 $159.1K 14 2.0K LYFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.22 $2.03 $2.17 $12.00 $141.0K 850 661 LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.65 $0.64 $0.65 $15.00 $130.0K 3.9K 3.0K LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.43 $2.37 $2.43 $14.00 $121.5K 224 552

About Lyft

Lyft is the second-largest ride-hailing service provider in the us and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013 and public since 2019, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-hailing, Lyft has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lyft, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Lyft's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 45,331,115, the price of LYFT is down by -5.77%, reaching $13.56. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now. Expert Opinions on Lyft

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $15.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

