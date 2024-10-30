Behind the Scenes of Lululemon Athletica's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lululemon Athletica. Our analysis of options history for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $107,600, and 5 were calls, valued at $230,779.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $240.0 to $320.0 for Lululemon Athletica during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lululemon Athletica's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lululemon Athletica's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $240.0 to $320.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $71.25 $67.45 $69.19 $240.00 $69.1K 203 10 LULU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $87.7 $86.15 $86.87 $260.00 $60.8K 98 7 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $16.1 $15.85 $15.95 $290.00 $47.8K 1.0K 43 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $29.3 $29.1 $29.3 $280.00 $35.1K 2.0K 16 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $56.0 $53.7 $56.0 $270.00 $33.6K 398 6

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lululemon Athletica, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Lululemon Athletica Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,509,252, the price of LULU is down by -0.32%, reaching $303.85. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 36 days from now. What The Experts Say On Lululemon Athletica

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $314.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $314.

