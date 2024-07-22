Behind the Scenes of Lululemon Athletica's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lululemon Athletica. Our analysis of options history for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 26% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $102,225, and 13 were calls, valued at $888,428.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $190.0 and $300.0 for Lululemon Athletica, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lululemon Athletica's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lululemon Athletica's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $190.0 to $300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $29.05 $29.0 $29.05 $290.00 $325.3K 360 23 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $123.15 $120.25 $123.15 $200.00 $147.6K 1 2 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $21.0 $20.65 $20.95 $290.00 $73.3K 1.1K 13 LULU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $97.8 $94.3 $96.16 $250.00 $67.3K 31 2 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $6.55 $6.4 $6.55 $290.00 $52.4K 1.5K 22

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lululemon Athletica, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Lululemon Athletica Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 528,727, with LULU's price up by 1.0%, positioned at $283.05. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 38 days. Expert Opinions on Lululemon Athletica

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $345.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $470. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Underperform rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $220.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lululemon Athletica with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

