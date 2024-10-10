Behind the Scenes of Lockheed Martin's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Lockheed Martin. Our analysis of options history for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $62,050, and 10 were calls, valued at $459,914.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $680.0 for Lockheed Martin over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lockheed Martin's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lockheed Martin's whale trades within a strike price range from $500.0 to $680.0 in the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.9 $6.8 $6.8 $680.00 $71.4K 131 105 LMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $63.0 $61.8 $63.0 $600.00 $63.0K 839 17 LMT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $105.4 $103.7 $104.44 $500.00 $62.6K 624 14 LMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $15.4 $14.1 $15.4 $590.00 $49.2K 256 34 LMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $107.4 $105.0 $106.0 $500.00 $42.4K 624 4

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Lockheed's largest segment is aeronautics, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lockheed Martin, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Lockheed Martin Standing Right Now? With a volume of 274,951, the price of LMT is down -1.0% at $599.04. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Lockheed Martin

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $647.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on Lockheed Martin with a target price of $620. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $675.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

