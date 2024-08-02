Behind the Scenes of Linde's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Linde (NASDAQ:LIN), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in LIN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Linde. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 33% bullish and 16% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $1,024,800, and 11 calls, totaling $907,286.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $460.0 for Linde over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Linde stands at 1301.0, with a total volume reaching 4,265.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Linde, situated within the strike price corridor from $400.0 to $460.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Linde Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.8 $8.5 $8.54 $400.00 $1.0M 802 1.2K LIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $22.3 $21.3 $21.8 $460.00 $207.4K 1.8K 196 LIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $21.9 $21.2 $21.55 $460.00 $189.6K 1.8K 406 LIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $22.3 $21.4 $21.85 $460.00 $107.8K 1.8K 247 LIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $25.6 $23.7 $24.07 $460.00 $74.6K 1.8K 45

About Linde

Linde is the largest industrial gas supplier in the world, with operations in over 100 countries. The firm's main products are atmospheric gases (including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon) and process gases (including hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and helium), as well as equipment used in industrial gas production. Linde serves a wide variety of end markets, including chemicals, manufacturing, healthcare, and steelmaking. Linde generated approximately $33 billion in revenue in 2023.

In light of the recent options history for Linde, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Linde With a trading volume of 1,134,870, the price of LIN is down by -0.85%, reaching $449.49. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Linde

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $477.5.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Linde, targeting a price of $480. An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Linde, maintaining a target price of $475.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

