Behind the Scenes of Li Auto's Latest Options Trends

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in LI usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 13 options transactions for Li Auto. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 38% being bullish and 53% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 12 are puts, valued at $506,150, and there was a single call, worth $102,000.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $23.0 for Li Auto, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Li Auto's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Li Auto's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $15.0 to $23.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Li Auto Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.05 $3.0 $3.0 $21.00 $102.0K 476 343 LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.3 $20.00 $73.9K 3.2K 566 LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.3 $20.00 $67.9K 3.2K 832 LI PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $2.58 $2.55 $2.57 $22.00 $51.4K 181 400 LI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.1 $6.05 $6.1 $23.00 $48.8K 101 80

About Li Auto

Li Auto is a leading Chinese NEV manufacturer that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart NEVs. The company started volume production of its first model Li One in November 2019. The model is a six-seater, large, premium plug-in electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and advanced smart vehicle solutions. It sold over 376,000 NEVs in 2023, accounting for about 4% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. Beyond Li One, the company expands its product line, including both BEVs and PHEVs, to target a broader consumer base.

Where Is Li Auto Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,960,565, with LI's price up by 2.21%, positioned at $20.61. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 68 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Li Auto

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $37.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Li Auto, which currently sits at a price target of $36. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Li Auto, maintaining a target price of $53. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Li Auto with a target price of $22.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Li Auto with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.