Behind the Scenes of Lemonade's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Lemonade. Our analysis of options history for Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 23% of traders were bullish, while 61% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $144,449, and 10 were calls, valued at $559,211.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $65.0 for Lemonade, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lemonade's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lemonade's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $65.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lemonade Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $10.9 $10.2 $11.0 $50.00 $110.0K 386 101 LMND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $17.0 $16.7 $16.7 $55.00 $88.5K 44 62 LMND CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.2 $9.6 $9.6 $65.00 $83.5K 38 17 LMND CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $27.4 $26.0 $26.0 $35.00 $78.0K 554 39 LMND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $1.0 $0.95 $0.95 $55.00 $65.4K 548 3.0K

About Lemonade

Lemonade Inc operates in the insurance industry. The company offers digital and artificial intelligence based platform for various insurances and for settling claims and paying premiums. The platform ensures transparency in issuing policies and settling disputes. The company is using technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and social impact to deliver delightful and affordable insurances. Geographically, it operates in California, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Oregon and others.

In light of the recent options history for Lemonade, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Lemonade Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,848,384, the LMND's price is up by 0.41%, now at $52.02. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days. Expert Opinions on Lemonade

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $36.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Underperform rating for Lemonade, targeting a price of $15. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating to Equal-Weight with a revised price target of $42. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Lemonade, targeting a price of $60. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Lemonade, which currently sits at a price target of $23. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Lemonade, targeting a price of $44.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lemonade with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.