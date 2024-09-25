Behind the Scenes of Lamb Weston Hldgs's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Lamb Weston Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $644,740, and 5 were calls, valued at $511,384.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $57.5 to $77.5 for Lamb Weston Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lamb Weston Hldgs stands at 487.29, with a total volume reaching 2,090.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lamb Weston Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $57.5 to $77.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Lamb Weston Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LW PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.9 $4.7 $4.9 $57.50 $490.0K 13 1.0K LW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $9.0 $8.8 $8.8 $57.50 $264.0K 102 301 LW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $6.9 $6.8 $6.9 $60.00 $115.2K 544 170 LW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.7 $5.4 $5.4 $67.50 $108.0K 843 200 LW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.7 $4.5 $4.5 $75.00 $54.0K 603 264

About Lamb Weston Hldgs

Lamb Weston is North America's largest and the world's second-largest producer of branded and private-label frozen potato products, both by volume and value. The company's portfolio is anchored by French fries, but it also sells sweet potato fries, tater tots, diced potatoes, mashed potatoes, hash browns, and chips. Roughly two-thirds of revenue comes from its home market of North America, with none of the other 100 countries the company sells into representing a significant share. McDonald's is Lamb Weston's single largest customer at 14% of fiscal 2024 sales, with no other company representing more than 10%. Lamb Weston became an independent company in 2016 when it was spun off from Conagra.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lamb Weston Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Lamb Weston Hldgs Trading volume stands at 983,443, with LW's price down by -1.0%, positioned at $64.19. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 6 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Lamb Weston Hldgs

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $69.33333333333333.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Hold rating for Lamb Weston Hldgs, targeting a price of $65. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Lamb Weston Hldgs with a target price of $68. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Lamb Weston Hldgs with a target price of $75.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits.

