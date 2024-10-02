Behind the Scenes of Kohl's's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Kohl's (NYSE:KSS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KSS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Kohl's.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 23%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $142,887, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $535,485.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $12.5 to $35.0 for Kohl's during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Kohl's's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Kohl's's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.5 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Kohl's Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KSS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $6.05 $5.9 $5.97 $15.00 $61.4K 194 185 KSS PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.55 $1.52 $1.53 $21.00 $61.2K 2.4K 870 KSS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $1.34 $1.33 $1.34 $22.50 $49.3K 2.0K 24 KSS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $6.05 $5.95 $5.98 $15.00 $49.0K 194 185 KSS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.65 $0.64 $0.64 $21.00 $48.3K 8.5K 886

About Kohl's

Kohl's operates about 1,176 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also operates a large digital sales business. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 26% of its 2023 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

In light of the recent options history for Kohl's, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Kohl's With a volume of 3,631,968, the price of KSS is down -5.14% at $19.64. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Kohl's, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.