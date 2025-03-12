Behind the Scenes of Kenvue's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in KVUE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Kenvue. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $139,421, and 7 are calls, amounting to $1,407,967.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $23.5 for Kenvue over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Kenvue stands at 2265.0, with a total volume reaching 38,534.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Kenvue, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $23.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Kenvue Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KVUE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $1.3 $1.23 $1.27 $23.00 $704.8K 1.0K 11.0K KVUE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.25 $1.23 $1.23 $23.00 $305.7K 1.0K 3.8K KVUE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.21 $1.18 $1.21 $23.00 $152.4K 1.0K 1.3K KVUE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $1.29 $1.27 $1.27 $23.00 $84.0K 1.0K 4.4K KVUE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.9 $3.8 $3.8 $20.00 $66.5K 190 20

About Kenvue

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by sales, generating $15 billion in annual revenue. Formerly known as Johnson & Johnson's consumer segment, Kenvue spun off and went public in May 2023. It operates in a variety of silos within consumer health, such as cough, cold and allergy care, pain management, face and body care, and oral care, as well as women's health. Its portfolio has some of the most well-known brands in the space, including Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson's, Aveeno, and Neutrogena. Despite playing in a fragmented industry with intense competition and changing consumer preferences, many of Kenvue's brands are the global leader in their respective segment thanks to their strong brand power.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Kenvue, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Kenvue Trading volume stands at 5,028,386, with KVUE's price down by -1.6%, positioned at $23.11. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 55 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Kenvue

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $28.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Kenvue, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

