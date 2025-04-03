Behind the Scenes of KE Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BEKE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for KE Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $553,998, and 2 are calls, amounting to $90,716.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $27.0 for KE Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for KE Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across KE Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $27.0, over the past month.

KE Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BEKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.85 $1.84 $1.85 $20.00 $92.5K 92 3.0K BEKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.92 $1.84 $1.85 $20.00 $92.5K 92 2.0K BEKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.93 $1.86 $1.88 $20.00 $75.2K 92 1.1K BEKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.87 $1.85 $1.87 $20.00 $74.8K 92 1.9K BEKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.25 $1.11 $1.11 $20.00 $61.0K 5.3K 1.0K

About KE Holdings

KE Holdings, or Beike, is a large residential real estate sales and rental brokerage company in China. Founded in 2001, the company operates through self-owned Lianjia stores in Beijing and Shanghai and connected third-party agencies including franchise brand Deyou in other cities, with commissions charged on existing-home and new-home transactions. Leveraging an online-offline hybrid model, Beike also attract clients through its namesake online marketplace. The company tapped into home renovation services by acquiring Shengdu Home Decoration in 2022. As of the end of 2024, Beike's cofounders collectively control the company, while Tencent and its affiliates share 8% of voting power.

Current Position of KE Holdings

With a trading volume of 9,356,140, the price of BEKE is down by -0.69%, reaching $20.29.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 49 days from now.

What The Experts Say On KE Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $25.75.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from UBS lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $24. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for KE Holdings, targeting a price of $27.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest KE Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for BEKE

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 UBS Downgrades Buy Neutral Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Nov 2024 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

