Behind the Scenes of JPMorgan Chase's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JPM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for JPMorgan Chase.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $367,713, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $61,730.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $350.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JPMorgan Chase options trades today is 1022.4 with a total volume of 306.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JPMorgan Chase's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $350.0 over the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $17.25 $17.0 $17.0 $270.00 $100.3K 357 177 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $17.1 $17.0 $17.06 $270.00 $51.1K 357 31 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $17.25 $17.0 $17.07 $270.00 $51.0K 357 31 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $17.55 $17.55 $17.55 $270.00 $50.8K 357 90 JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $17.7 $17.65 $17.65 $270.00 $49.4K 357 90

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

In light of the recent options history for JPMorgan Chase, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 586,816, the JPM's price is down by -0.07%, now at $260.87.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 54 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for JPMorgan Chase

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $273.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Neutral rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $235. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $285. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Securities keeps a Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $315. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $295. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $236.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for JPM

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 TD Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

