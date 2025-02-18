Behind the Scenes of JPMorgan Chase's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JPM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 33 extraordinary options activities for JPMorgan Chase. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 39% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $726,650, and 21 are calls, amounting to $1,024,331.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $170.0 to $300.0 for JPMorgan Chase during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JPMorgan Chase stands at 1876.36, with a total volume reaching 5,205.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JPMorgan Chase, situated within the strike price corridor from $170.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $79.3 $78.25 $78.25 $220.00 $258.2K 182 33 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.98 $2.92 $2.98 $270.00 $149.0K 2.2K 760 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $12.7 $12.5 $12.65 $285.00 $126.5K 127 261 JPM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $12.8 $12.6 $12.71 $270.00 $95.2K 5.1K 96 JPM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $23.0 $22.65 $22.85 $265.00 $68.5K 2.3K 16

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Present Market Standing of JPMorgan Chase Currently trading with a volume of 2,888,377, the JPM's price is up by 0.8%, now at $278.8. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 52 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

