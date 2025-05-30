Behind the Scenes of JD.com's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for JD.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $97,593, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $150,870.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $37.5 for JD.com during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JD.com stands at 3630.0, with a total volume reaching 2,341.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JD.com, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $37.5, throughout the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.44 $0.43 $0.43 $30.50 $37.5K 77 874 JD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $3.45 $3.35 $3.4 $30.00 $34.0K 2.1K 51 JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.17 $1.15 $1.17 $32.50 $30.6K 11.3K 262 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $1.63 $1.52 $1.53 $31.00 $30.6K 290 200 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.1 $3.0 $3.03 $37.50 $30.2K 5.3K 112

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JD.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of JD.com

Trading volume stands at 4,533,479, with JD's price down by -1.44%, positioned at $32.47.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On JD.com

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $45.75.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for JD.com, targeting a price of $53. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Neutral rating on JD.com, maintaining a target price of $40. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on JD.com with a target price of $42. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on JD.com, maintaining a target price of $48.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for JD.com with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for JD

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for JD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.