Behind the Scenes of JD.com's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for JD.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $537,510, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $973,103.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $50.0 for JD.com, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in JD.com's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to JD.com's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $15.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

JD.com Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.91 $1.86 $1.91 $31.00 $477.5K 3.9K 2.5K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.8 $2.73 $2.78 $32.50 $139.0K 6.7K 1.5K JD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $2.82 $2.72 $2.77 $32.50 $138.5K 6.7K 2.0K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.79 $2.72 $2.77 $32.50 $138.5K 6.7K 1.0K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $1.33 $1.32 $1.33 $35.00 $66.5K 77 729

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,105,725, the price of JD is down -4.04% at $32.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for JD.com

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $41.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on JD.com with a target price of $48. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Macquarie downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $35.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



Latest Ratings for JD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Macquarie Downgrades Outperform Neutral Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Neutral Neutral

