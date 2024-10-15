Behind the Scenes of JD.com's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $590,647 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $783,030.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $45.0 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for JD.com's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across JD.com's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $45.0, over the past month.

JD.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.92 $2.59 $2.71 $44.00 $271.0K 4.8K 1.0K JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.55 $5.15 $5.25 $42.00 $105.0K 570 200 JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.9 $6.7 $6.75 $42.50 $101.2K 76 250 JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.9 $6.7 $6.75 $42.50 $101.2K 76 250 JD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $5.25 $4.85 $4.95 $43.00 $99.0K 1.8K 1

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with JD.com, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of JD.com Trading volume stands at 4,316,007, with JD's price down by -6.59%, positioned at $41.23. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 29 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for JD.com with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

